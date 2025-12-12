Falcons’ Bijan Robinson apologizes for ‘insensitive comment’ after Thursday Night Football win

TAMPA, Fla. — Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson apologized early Friday for an “insensitive comment” he made during a postgame interview Thursday night.

While speaking with the NFL commentary team after Atlanta’s 29-28 victory over Tampa Bay, he mentioned an old kids game that contained a slur in the name.

“It was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse," Robinson wrote on X at 12:47 a.m. “I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future.

“It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!”

Robinson finished the game with 175 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown to help the Falcons overcome a 28-14 deficit in the fourth quarter.

