Atlanta

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson apologizes for ‘insensitive comment’ after Thursday Night Football win

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
TAMPA, Fla. — Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson apologized early Friday for an “insensitive comment” he made during a postgame interview Thursday night.

While speaking with the NFL commentary team after Atlanta’s 29-28 victory over Tampa Bay, he mentioned an old kids game that contained a slur in the name.

“It was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse," Robinson wrote on X at 12:47 a.m. “I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future.

“It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!”

Robinson finished the game with 175 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown to help the Falcons overcome a 28-14 deficit in the fourth quarter.

