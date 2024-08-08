Evicted Red Martini lounge was ordered to leave property months ago, court documents show

ATLANTA — A popular lounge in Buckhead was supposed to leave the property in December, but the Red Martini remained in business until its eviction Wednesday.

A crowd swarmed the parking lot, grabbing boxes of booze and furniture dumped outside the building on Peachtree Road.

“I find it hard to believe that this was a surprise to anybody,” said Musa Ghanayem, a criminal defense attorney who has handled eviction cases in the past.

According to court documents, the property owners terminated the Red Martini’s lease on August 4, 2023, but the business refused to move out.

A magistrate court granted the landlord, Ralph + Rita Venture LLC, possession of the property on December 19, and the lounge was supposed to leave within seven days.

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Marshal’s Office arrived to force the business out.

“Six months went by, and they weren’t able to do anything,” Ghanayem said. “Between the time that was ordered and today, they could have been removed. And they should have been prepared for that during that time.”

It’s unclear why the lease was terminated last August.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims called the attorneys representing Ralph + Rita Venture LLC but did not get a response.

An attorney for the Red Martini sent a written statement, calling the eviction “illegal” and that the business consistently paid its rent.

“Despite multiple false reports suggesting otherwise, Red Martini has consistently paid its rent, even overpaying monthly to avoid any disputes related to nonpayment,” wrote attorney Alcide L. Honore.

He said since August, the landlord has tried to illegally remove all tenants in the building.

“Several tenants begrudgingly closed their doors, lacking the resources to fight the wealthy landlords,” he wrote. “It has now become clear that this was motivated by the landlord’s desire to sell the building to a developer and remove all tenants to command a higher price.”

Ghanayem said what happened Wednesday was a last resort.

“This is just a ‘get out,’’ he said. “At this point, we don’t want you or anything in this (property) by the drop-dead date. And if you’re not out by this date, we’re gonna help you get out.”

Mims spoke with employees of a couple of nearby businesses, including the Trader Joe’s next door. They declined on-camera interviews but said they had no issues with the Red Martini.

Atlanta police say so far this year, they had 54 calls to the address.

“Please keep in mind a lot of these calls include lost property, larcenies, traffic accidents, disputes, vandalism, and traffic stops,” Officer Anthony Grant wrote in an email.

