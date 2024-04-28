Event to empower Black girls to lead held at The King Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An event to empower the next generation of community leaders was held Saturday at The King Center.

It was called “Empowher: Empowering Black Girls to Lead.”

The King Center and Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women partnered to host the event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We want to develop leaders of the future who are steeped in Dr. King’s non-violent methodology,” Dr. Bernice King said.

The program is open to girls between the ages of 13 and 18 and focuses on character, wellness, and career-readiness.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rivian reenforces their commitment to build new factory, bring 7,500 jobs to Georgia Rivian announced a $5 billion loss last year and with a general slowdown in EV sales, it decided to pause construction at the Georgia plant.

©2023 Cox Media Group