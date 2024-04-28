Event to empower Black girls to lead held at The King Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An event to empower the next generation of community leaders was held Saturday at The King Center.
It was called “Empowher: Empowering Black Girls to Lead.”
The King Center and Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women partnered to host the event.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“We want to develop leaders of the future who are steeped in Dr. King’s non-violent methodology,” Dr. Bernice King said.
The program is open to girls between the ages of 13 and 18 and focuses on character, wellness, and career-readiness.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspects ‘rammed’ security gate, accused of stealing items from mailboxes, APD says
- Family of man who died repairing water main break in South Fulton looking for answers
- Deadly crash closes lanes on I-20 in Rockdale County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group