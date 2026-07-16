England fans face bitter disappointment while Argentina fans celebrate moving on to the finals

ATLANTA — Wednesday meant bitter defeat for some soccer fans and sweet victory for others as Argentina advance to the FIFA World Cup finals.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in the middle of thousands of Argentina fans who went in uproar as their team went from being down 0-1 to winning the match in the final minutes 2-1.

“When you guys scored the first goal, it was so loud it scared the police,” Fernandes told a fan.

“That’s how it should be! You think that was bad, wait ‘til the final! Wait ‘til the final!" he replied.

“It’s a dream come true,” fan Arindam Mukherjee said.

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With the opposite emotions, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was among England fans who thought they were going to clutch the match and head to the finals, but came up just short.

Spirits were still high outside what’s currently known as Atlanta stadium, but many were disappointed that their run at the World Cup was coming to an end.

Argentina will face Spain in the championship match at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

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