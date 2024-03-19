Eat Mor Pizza: Chick-fil-A testing out pizzas in new restaurant concept

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is getting a piece of the pie. The pizza pie, that is.

The chain’s Little Blue Menu restaurant concept is testing six new pizzas on its menu.

The pizzas made their debut on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie

“The classic Chick-fil-A® experience on a pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with juicy, seasoned-to-perfection chopped Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A® Sauce and served with pickles.

Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie

Mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned-to-perfection sliced Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, buffalo sauce and creamy house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning.

Cheese Pizza Pie

Signature tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to bubbly perfection.

Pepperoni Pizza Pie

Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with savory pepperoni.

Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie

Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round

A twist on the classic calzone, but meant to be carried a ‘Round. Stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, baked to the perfect golden-brown crisp.

“We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite,” said Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer.

Unfortunately, the Little Blue Menu, which launched last year, is currently only available at the College Park, Maryland, location.

There’s no word if/when the pizza pies will make their way down to metro Atlanta.

