Drone restrictions in effect over Atlanta for security, even after FIFA matches end

ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be over but with a final celebration happening in Atlanta, drones are still restricted.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration set a temporary flight restriction over the city until 9 p.m. for FIFA Watch Party events for the event at Piedmont Park.

Police said the restriction bars drone flights within .5 nautical miles from the center of the park.

Anyone who flies drones without authorization faces potential fines or jail time. Drones may also be seized by federal agents, APD said.

During the FIFA World Cup events in Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported how nearly 100 drones had been seized for violations.

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