Drew Barrymore visits Channel 2 studios as show arrives for 6th season

ATLANTA — “The Drew Barrymore Show” is moving to its new home in Atlanta for its sixth season, bringing a star-studded lineup to WSB-TV weekdays at 10 a.m.

The mom/author/actress/talk show host spoke with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer about her life in the spotlight and how she continues to evolve her top-rated talk show.

Season six promises to be bigger and better, featuring celebrity guests such as David Letterman, Jennifer Aniston, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“I’m so relieved to be here. I have never had this much peace in my life,” Barrymore said, reflecting on her journey while visiting the WSB-TV studios.

Barrymore’s passion for reading and traveling has shaped her personal growth, as she has read thousands of books and traveled the world to create a real-life curriculum.

The actress said this dedication helps her be the best she can be.

Barrymore fondly recalls filming the movie “Blended” with Adam Sandler in Georgia, expressing her love for Lake Lanier, where she lived during the shoot.

“I’m fascinated with what’s supposedly underneath it, but it’s the coolest place and I lived right on the water,” she said.

As Barrymore celebrates her 50th year, she’s reflecting on the magic and power that comes with reaching this milestone.

“I do think there’s something incredibly magical that happens and powerful and surprising at 50,” she noted.

With its new home in Atlanta, “The Drew Barrymore Show” continues to captivate audiences with engaging content and celebrity appearances.

Viewers can tune in weekdays at 10 a.m. on Channel 2 to catch the latest episodes.

