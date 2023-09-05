Dragon Con raises over $200,000 for charity during five-day sold out festival

ATLANTA — Dragon Con attracted 70,000 fans over five days in Atlanta.

The internationally known pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming convention was sold out all five days.

Fans traveled from all over the country and the world to attend.

At least $200,000 was raised for the convention’s charity, CURE Childhood Cancer, which works to advance promising research, lobby for important legislation, and provide support to thousands of childhood cancer patients and their families in metro Atlanta and across Georgia.

Organizers estimate the final total will surpass the previous record of $206,000 raised in 2022 for Open Hand Atlanta.

Over the last 10 years, Dragon Con has raised more than $1.23 million for its annual official charities.

Dragon Con will return in 2024 for the five-day Labor Day weekend, August 29 through September 2.

Some of this year’s top guests included cultural icon George Takei, Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, and Andy Serkis from the Lord of the Rings movies. They were joined by Mythbusters’ Adam Savage, children’s television creator Marty Krofft and his creation H. R. Pufnstuf, and 1970s action tv stars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner, along with many other actors well known to fans for their work in television, animation, and movies.

