Dozens evacuated after possible gas leak at Atlanta airport cargo building

ATLANTA — Fire crews responded to a cargo building on Atlanta airport property early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they responded to a reported gas leak at a cargo building on ASR Road around 3 a.m.

Between 20 and 40 people were evacuated from the building, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Atlanta Gas Light says it did not find a gas leak, but crews are still there investigating.

The gas remains off in the building.

“At Atlanta Gas Light, safety is our number one value for both our employees and customers,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Fire officials say they have been informed by Atlanta Gas Light that all employees have been cleared to return to service.

The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

