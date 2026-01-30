Douglasville native takes center stage in Tony-winning ‘MJ: The Musical’

ATLANTA — A young performer from metro Atlanta is captivating audiences on Broadway and across the country with his portrayal of the King of Pop.

Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Markus, a Douglasville native and graduate of New Manchester High School, currently stars as Michael Jackson in the Tony Award–winning production “MJ: The Musical.” The show, which highlights Jackson’s life and legendary work ethic, is making a stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

“I grew up in metro Atlanta. I grew up in Douglasville, about 15 minutes west of Midtown,” Markus said. “I went to elementary school, middle school, high school here. Me and my family settled here from New Orleans, so it has a special place in my heart.”

Markus spends hours preparing his body and voice to bring Jackson’s energy and precision to the stage night after night.

“I’m here at this theater, or any theater we’re in, about an hour to two and a half hours after the show is done,” he said. “Cooling down my body, stretching, making sure my voice is relaxed, not talking for the rest of the night — just to get ready to warm it up again the next day.”

“M.J. The Musical” centers on Michael Jackson’s personal life and the intense rehearsals leading up to his 1992 Dangerous world tour. Markus says stepping into the role required intense preparation long before rehearsals even began.

“It was not the easiest show coming into the first day of rehearsal,” he said. “I had studied and trained for a year before I even hit the stage. It was a learning experience — but truly the best experience I could have had.”

While in Atlanta, Markus also took time to give back, visiting students at Woodward Academy.

His message: dreams are possible, no matter how unrealistic they may seem at first.

