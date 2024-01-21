Don’t be alarmed! Atlanta airport officials confirm large cloud is steam, not smoke

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials confirmed a large cloud above the airport is steam from their boiler room.
Early Sunday, a large white cloud could be seen coming from somewhere near the airport.
After seeing the large cloud, travelers contacted Channel 2 Action News with their concerns.
Airport officials confirmed that it was steam coming from the HVAC system and that there was no threat.
There are no travel delays.
