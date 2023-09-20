Dog shot by another owner after attacking small dog in busy midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — One dog is dead and another is critically injured after a fight on the streets of midtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning ended in gunfire.

Police say just before 9:45 a.m., a pit bull and a Yorkshire Terrier got into a fight on West Peachtree Street.

Investigators say the pit bull attacked the other dog. The owners of the two dogs tried separating them from one another, but could not get the pit bull off of the smaller dog.

The owner of the Yorkshire Terrier then pulled out a gun and shot the pit bull.

The pit bull’s owner ran off, but the other owner stayed until police arrived.

The Yorkshire Terrier was taken to a nearby animal hospital in critical condition. Its current condition is unclear.

The pit bull was pronounced dead and taken away by the Atlanta Department of Public Works.

Neither owner has been identified.

It’s unclear if either owner will face charges. No arrests have been made.

