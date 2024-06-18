Doctors trying to combat social media influencers who are saying sunscreen causes cancer

ATLANTA — Social media influencers claiming sunscreen is bad for you are popping up on multiple platforms and that has some doctors concerned.

Dermatologists told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer that the information being spread is just not true.

Local doctors say a lot of what they’re seeing is misleading and could also lead to more people being diagnosed with skin cancer.

She also asked about alternatives to chemical sunscreen.

Channel 2 Action News found social media posts claiming that the sun does not cause skin cancer and that using sunscreen is “literally rubbing cancer into our skin.”

“The chemicals from the sunscreen are not going to kill you. The melanoma is going to kill you,” Atlanta dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Abbott said.

Abbott goes by “Dr. Sunblock” on Instagram and uses her platform to combat what she calls misinformation.

“My mission is to especially focus on Generation Z and the young people and try and debunk this information because it’s just going to hurt them in the long run,” Abbott said.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. It estimates one in five Americans will develop skin cancer.

“Most skin cancers are caused by UV radiation from the sun,” Abbott said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Double board dermatologist Dr. Mary Alice Mina treats skin cancer patients every week.

“I wish these people could come to spend a day in my clinic and see the devastating effects of skin cancer,” Mina said.

She said using sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect yourself.

“No human studies have shown there to be any reports of cancer or endocrine disruption using sunscreen as intended, applying it to your skin,” Mina said.

If you are worried about chemicals, the doctor told Stouffer to check out mineral-based sunscreens as an alternative.

“Those are going to be your zinc oxide, titanium dioxide,” Mina said.

Both dermatologists say to look for sunscreen that covers both UVA and UVB radiation. They recommend SPF 30 or higher.

For more targeted advice on your skin type and vitamin D levels, talk to your doctor.

RELATED NEWS:

Clark Howard Compares Sunscreens Clark Howard Compares Sunscreens

©2024 Cox Media Group