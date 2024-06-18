Fire rips through DeKalb apartment building as firefighters also battle heat

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least 10 units of a DeKalb County apartment building were heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called out to the Silver Oak Apartments along Brockett Road near Clarkston around 2 p.m. for reports of a building on fire.

DeKalb County firefighters said when they got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings.

Captain Jaeson Daniels from DeKalb County Fire Rescue said a total of 10 units in the building were damaged by the flames. He said the other six units in the building had heavy smoke and water damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the other things firefighters have been battling this last week or so is dealing with the heat. Daniels said preparing for the heat is part of their training.

“This is something we prepare for every year. Georgia summers are hot, something we always prepare for through our training as well as our health and training our bodies, as well as hydrating each and every day.”

Daniels said the good news was everyone was safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man beaten to death in downtown attack caught on surveillance video

©2024 Cox Media Group