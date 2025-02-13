Doctor says this is when you should go to the hospital with flu symptoms

ATLANTA — Medical officials say this is one of the “most intense” flu seasons the U.S. has seen in the last 15 years. Nearly 3,000 Georgians have died from the virus.

Channel 2 anchor Karyn Greer spoke with a doctor about when you should go to the emergency room.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Before it even reaches that point, Emory Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Carlos Del Rio, says it’s important to get your flu shot as soon as possible.

But the number of cases, including here in Georgia, is trending up, according to the latest data from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Here in Georgia, we’re seeing a particularly large wave of cases and we’re seeing a significant increase in cases. And that is leading to your business and hospitalizations and including also a few deaths,” Dr. Del Rio said. “But there’s a lot we can do, and the most important thing is to get the flu shot.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Symptoms of the flu can include high fever, muscle aches, body pain and headache.

But if you’re seeing red flag symptoms like a persistently high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, you could have pneumonia, so it’s time to get help.

“Flu can be particularly severe in individuals who have, for example, diabetes, or are overweight, hypertension in pregnant women,” Dr. Del Rio said.

While flu cases typically peak in February, it’s still not too late to protect yourself with a flu shot.

You can also help stop the spread of the flu virus by keeping your hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, as well as avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group