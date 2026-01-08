Demonstrators gather in Atlanta to protest deadly ICE shooting

ATLANTA — Protests popped up across the country on Wednesday after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Channel 2’s Cory James was outside the ICE Atlanta field office during WSB Tonight, where hours earlier, several protesters had gathered.

The first person says she was there around 4 p.m. and said they want to make it clear that what happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She was killed for defending her community,” one protester said into a megaphone.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot in the face and killed by an immigration agent on Wednesday morning, sparking outrage nationwide.

Protester Daryn Jackson said she could not sit still after seeing video of the shooting.

“I showed up here alone at 4 o’clock with a bullhorn because I had to do something and all of these people showed up,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement that reads in part,

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.” — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“Justice for Renee, justice for Renee,” protesters chanted.

They also lit candles and promised to make their voices heard.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group