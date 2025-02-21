Delta flight passenger injured, covered in jet fuel in Toronto crash, lawsuit says

A passenger on the Delta Air Lines flight that crash landed in Toronto filed a lawsuit in Georgia, stating he suffered significant injuries, as well as being “drenched with jet fuel.”

Marthinus Lourens’ lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia, listing Atlanta-based Delta and subsidiary Endeavor Air as defendants. He claimed his head, neck, back, knees and face were hurt because of the crash, leaving him seriously and permanently injured.

“Mr. Lourens was violently tossed about and ended up upside down hanging from his seatbelt inside a burning plane with aviation fuel leaking onto him,” the lawsuit stated.

Lourens, a Texas resident, was one of the 76 passengers on board the flight from Minneapolis. The aircraft made a hard landing in Toronto, causing a wing to be torn off before it burst into flames and flipped over, coming to a stop upside down.

All 80 people, including the four crew members, survived the crash, with none suffering life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Delta offered all the passengers $30,000, stating the money came with “no strings attached.”

