Delta becomes the official airline of the Las Vegas Sphere

ATLANTA — Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced that Delta Air Lines will be the Official Airline of Sphere, marking a new partnership that includes the unveiling of the Delta SKY360° Club, the venue’s first branded hospitality space.

The partnership, outlined in a multi-faceted agreement, highlights both companies’ commitment to innovation and technology in providing memorable experiences for guests.

“Delta and Sphere share a commitment to innovation, technology, and connecting people through world-class experiences,” Ad Sales Executive Vice President Marcus Ellington said.

This aligns with the overarching goal of enhancing visitor experiences within the immersive entertainment setting.

The Delta SKY360° Club is open on the event level and provides guests with an intimate lounge experience during live music events, including the current show, “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.”

This exclusive space aims to elevate the experience for attendees and offers unique engagement opportunities during performances and special events.

“At Delta, our mission is to make every journey matter, and that extends beyond the flight,” Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Air Lines, Alicia Tillman, said.

This partnership is envisioned as a way to extend their spirit of connection and innovation into a high-profile venue like Sphere.

The multi-year partnership will see Delta prominently featured in branded content displayed on the Exosphere, recognized as the largest LED screen in the world.

Additionally, Delta’s branding will be incorporated into the venue’s onsite signage and digital platforms, enhancing visibility across various audience touchpoints.

As part of the partnership benefits, members of Delta’s SkyMiles Experiences platform will gain access to exclusive packages and events at Sphere throughout 2026 and beyond, signifying the long-term commitment between the airline and the venue.

This collaboration builds on the momentum created during Delta’s impressive CES Keynote presentation last year at Sphere, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever keynote delivered in this entertainment venue. ,

