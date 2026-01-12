Defense attorneys say police illegally tracked convicted spa shooter’s location

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Defense attorneys for the convicted metro Atlanta spa shooter are trying to suppress key evidence ahead of his Fulton County trial.

Robert Aaron Long was convicted of killing four people and injuring a fifth at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth and is serving four consecutive life sentences plus 35 years.

Long and his attorneys are now preparing to stand trial in Fulton County for the murders of four others at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy in Buckhead.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was sitting behind Long’s parents in the courtroom on Monday.

Defense attorneys argued that during the deadly 2021 shooting spree, law enforcement illegally tracked Long’s location using the “Find My” app on his father’s phone without getting a warrant for that data.

“Once police knew it was an app, they should have obtained a warrant specifically for that app. They did not,” defense attorney Christian Lamar said.

“It would be no different than a person voluntarily telling someone where they are. That information can then be shared with police,” prosecutor Kevin Armstrong argued.

The judge sided with the prosecution and denied that motion and several others before court adjourned.

In Fulton County, Long faces 19 charges, including felony murder and domestic terrorism. District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty.

