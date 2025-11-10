Deconstruction of concrete canopy underway at MARTA Five Points Station

Removal of the concrete canopy over the MARTA Five Points Station is underway as part of a major renovation of the transit hub.

Skanska said in a press release that its “surgical deconstruction” of the canopy is phase one in reimagining the 144,400-square-foot station.

The existing concrete canopy, which was part of the station’s original design when it opened in 1979, comprises pre-stressed concrete beams, post-tension cables, hollow-core slabs, glazing, and columns. Skanska said the removal will take place while the underground station remains operational for customers.

This process paves the way for a new, open-concept station and 32,000-square-foot mass timber canopy with three new pedestrian entrances. The redesigned station will feature communal spaces, public art, and sections designated for urban agriculture, enhancing the overall commuter experience.

“We’re excited to contribute to the revitalization of the Five Points Station as MARTA and the city work to create a more dynamic urban core in downtown Atlanta,” said Matt Frey, executive vice president and general manager for Skanska USA Building’s Atlanta-based building operations. “We look forward to collaborating with MARTA on this transformative project that is poised to elevate the experience for transit customers exploring metro Atlanta.”

