Deadly shooting reported in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.

Police said a male has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW. Officers responded to the scene at around 3 p.m.

He was taken to Grady Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives were investigating at the scene Sunday afternoon.

APD hasn’t revealed additional information about the victim or any possible suspects.

