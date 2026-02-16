Deadly shooting reported in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.
Police said a male has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Coleman Street SW. Officers responded to the scene at around 3 p.m.
He was taken to Grady Hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives were investigating at the scene Sunday afternoon.
APD hasn’t revealed additional information about the victim or any possible suspects.
