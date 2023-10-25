Customer says she became ‘violently ill’ after eating chicken from The Fresh Market

ATLANTA — A Buckhead woman said she suffered from food poisoning after she ate chicken from The Fresh Market on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

“It was uncontrollable out of both ends,” said Dana Hannah. “I was vomiting. I was defecating. I was violently ill.”

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington first reported on a salmonella outbreak at The Fresh Market on Roswell Road in Buckhead on Monday.

The Department of Public Health confirmed less than 15 reported illnesses since January 2023, mostly linked to that store’s chicken salad.

Department officials said there were some hospitalizations, but no deaths between January and July.

“A lot of built-up bacteria and a lot of sludge,” said a former employee of The Fresh Market on Roswell Road, who last worked at the store this past summer.

The former employee asked to not have her identity shared for the report, but she told Washington she witnessed some unsanitary practices inside the Roswell Road store.

“Associates going inside the deli area with no hair nets. When they’re handling customer food, they’re not wearing gloves,” the former employee added.

On Wednesday, Washington reached out to The Fresh Market corporate office.

In a brief statement, the representative said the company had nothing more to add and that the company stands behind its original statement.

“The Fresh Market is always committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and employees…The Georgia Department of Agriculture reviewed a small number of cases of illness reported earlier this year, and as part of our commitment to safety, quality and compliance, we voluntarily assisted them in their review and took steps to ensure the ongoing quality and safety of our food.”

Washington asked Hannah what she would like the Fresh Market to do.

“I think they need to do a thorough investigation on what is causing this,” Hannah answered.

Hannah has not reported the incident to the Department of Public Health, but she said she plans to this week.

The Department of Agriculture told Channel 2 Action News that officials are investigating and expect to complete the investigation in the coming days.

