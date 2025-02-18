Crowd rallies in support of laid off CDC workers

In DeKalb County, a crowd rallied outside the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 got video of people protesting federal layoffs. The Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council organized the show of support.

The CDC employs about 13,000 people, most of them in Atlanta.

Since Friday, some 700 CDC workers have lost their jobs. CNN is reporting up to 600 more CDC employees could be at risk.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group