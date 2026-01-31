Crews getting busy Atlanta roads ready for weekend snow

ATLANTA — Some of the busiest roads in the winter weather danger zone run through Atlanta, and those tasked with keeping them as safe as possible started gearing up to work 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend.

“We’ve been doing a lot of preparations behind the scenes,” said Deputy Commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation Allen Smith.

Atlanta Department of Transportation drivers started pre-treating roads with a brine solution Thursday night.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco followed behind trucks at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Atlanta DOT was coating roads with another layer. Also, salt trucks were loading up to start working on any snow that accumulates on the roads.

“Once that happens, we’ll be working around the clock and moving into a salting and plowing operation,” said Smith.

Atlanta DOT will have anywhere from 17 to 23 trucks working on city streets all weekend.

“We focus on our priority one and two routes. What that does it allows up to keep access to some of our key infrastructure: hospitals, fire stations, police precincts. Once we maintain that, we can have access throughout the city: North, South, East and West,” said Smith.

DOT drivers are prepared to work in 12-hour shifts until Monday afternoon.

