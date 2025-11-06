Crews battling 2-alarm apartment fire, block off MLK Jr. Drive

Atlanta firefighters are working to contain a 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out at the Abby Ridge Apartments on MLK Jr. Drive off Lynhurst Drive Thursday morning. Fire officials told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that everyone safely made it out of the apartments.

Crews have blocked off MLK Jr. Drive to allow more fire trucks to get to the scene.

This is a breaking news story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

