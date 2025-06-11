Could GA soon export more pecans? Our Congressional delegation is working to make that happen

ATLANTA — Georgia’s pecan growers could export more pecans abroad thanks to a push from Georgia’s congressional delegation.

They are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expedite the process of obtaining market access for more Georgia pecans to be sold to India.

“While U.S. pecan exporters are now successfully exporting shelled pecans to India, the product purchasers in India have requested the U.S. to export in-shell pecans, which enables the pecans to travel in a more shelf-stable state and allows buyers to finish processing upon arrival in India,” the group wrote to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. “Once the U.S. has submitted the required documents to India, India’s Dried Fruit and Nut Council has elected to advocate to the Indian government for a swift solution.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a report by the USDA, in 2022, the United States exported more than $1.3 million of pecans to India.

Now, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service projects that pecan exports to India could reach up to $5 million annually.

Purchasers in India have requested the U.S. export in-shell pecans. The shells protect them in shipping and give them a longer shelf life.

©2025 Cox Media Group