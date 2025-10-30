Clinic helping people beat cancer before diagnosis

ATLANTA — Northside Hospital’s High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic is helping individuals take proactive steps against cancer through informed decision-making.

Three generations of breast cancer diagnoses on Melissa Robinson’s mother’s side had her asking all the right questions at the clinic.

After four benign breast biopsies, nurse practitioner Kiana Ohlson recommended genetic testing.

They found a gene linked to a higher risk of developing certain types of cancer - but from her father’s side. This mutation significantly increased her risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.

“When that genetic testing came back, we were both shocked that it was positive for BRCA2,” Melissa Robinson told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona.

Ohlson explained that Robinson’s risk increased from 24-25% to over 60%, prompting significant preventive measures.

Robinson underwent a hysterectomy in 2024 and a double mastectomy performed by Dr. Iqbal Garcha to reduce her cancer risk.

Dr. Garcha emphasized the importance of clinics like Northside’s.

“It’s not just identifying risk, but being able to talk about it and do something about it,” Dr. Garcha said.

The clinic’s approach empowers “previvors” - individuals who use genetic information to make proactive health decisions.

With the support of Northside Hospital’s clinic, Robinson has drastically reduced her cancer risk, embodying the proactive spirit of ‘previvors’ who take control of their health before a diagnosis.

