Civil rights trailblazer recognized with historical marker

ATLANTA — A civil rights trailblazer was memorialized Tuesday morning.

Lugenia Burns Hope co-founded the Neighborhood Union in 1908.

Anyone can visit her Georgia Historical Society Marker outside Graves Hall on the Morehouse College campus.

Historians say her tireless work improved living conditions for Atlanta’s Black communities.

“Lugenia Burns Hope was a suffragist and also an advocate for the protection of voting rights for all,” said Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado.

Hope moved to Atlanta when her husband became president of Morehouse College. As an activist, she was instrumental in forming anti-lynching laws.

