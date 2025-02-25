Black History Month: Civil Rights activist recalls having acid dumped in whites-only pool

ATLANTA — On June 18, 1964, a group of Black and white protesters fighting for integration went swimming in the whites-only pool at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Florida.

JT Johnson was among the swimmers in the pool when the owner of the motor lodge threw acid into the water.

He now shares his memories of the event and its impact more than 60 years later. It was all captured in photographs and on film.

“That picture. It was probably one of the greatest pieces of the Civil Rights movement,” Johnson told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

“Did you ever imagine you would change the world?” Greer asked him.

“You know, I didn’t,” Johnson replied.

The day after that picture was taken, after nearly three months of delays, the US Senate passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Were you never afraid?” Greer asked.

“Never afraid. You always talked to us about it. We got nothing to worry about,” Johnson replied.

Johnson now loves in Atlanta. He grew up in Albany, Georgia and got involved in the civil rights movement as a young man.

In addition to his landmark pool protest, he fought for school integration.

He’s now in his late 80s, but says his work is not finish.

He shares his message of non-violent activism with younger generations.

“The civil rights movement to me was the most important part of the 20th century. And when I go to colleges and young people, that’s how open up my speech,” he said. “It is our job. It is our responsibility to choose your story. Let both know that maybe we could do some things about what’s going on in this world.”

President Lyndon Johnson went on to sign the Civil Rights Act into law on July 2, 1964.

