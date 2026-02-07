City of Atlanta, Riverkeeper settle lawsuit over sewage in Chattahoochee

ATLANTA — The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the City of Atlanta settled a lawsuit filed against the city in 2024 over pollution in the Chattahoochee River.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when the nonprofit environmental group threatened to take Atlanta to court over allegations that it had violated the Clean Water Act.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper organization served notice to Atlanta officials after it said illegal levels of pollution were being discharged into the Chattahoochee River from the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center.

Now, the lawsuit filed by the Riverkeeper is settled, with the City of Atlanta agreeing to invest in new equipment, upgrades and repairs at R.M. Clayton.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper announced the settlement on Wednesday, saying it had reached a collaborative settlement agreement with Atlanta to safeguard the river and improve water quality downstream of the plant.

“I applaud Mayor Andre Dickens, Commissioner Greg Eyerly, and the DWM staff for their commitment to our common goal: safeguarding the health of the Chattahoochee River,” Jason Ulseth, CRK’s riverkeeper and executive director, said in a statement. “The City’s investments in R.M. Clayton will improve water quality in the Chattahoochee River for city of Atlanta residents and communities downstream. Chattahoochee Riverkeeper looks forward to working with the City to protect water quality in the Chattahoochee River for the benefit of all the people and wildlife that depend on it.”

Going forward, Atlanta will have 60 months to implement the various repairs and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant as part of the settlement agreement.

The plant in question is the city’s largest wastewater treatment facility, receiving millions of gallons of wastewater daily, according to the riverkeeper.

“The City of Atlanta is proud to continue our long-standing commitment to protecting the Chattahoochee River and ensuring the reliability of our wastewater infrastructure,” Atlanta Watershed Management Commissioner Greg Eyerly said. “This agreement reflects the power of collaboration and our shared responsibility to invest in clean water. The improvements at the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center are not just about meeting regulatory standards — they’re about safeguarding a vital natural resource for future generations.”

