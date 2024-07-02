Chattahoochee Riverkeeper threatens to sue city of Atlanta after clean water violations

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta may soon be hit with a lawsuit after the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says they violated the Clean Water Act.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, which is represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, is giving the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management 60 days to correct violations.

The notice comes after illegal levels of pollution were discharged from the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center into the Chattahoochee River.

The facility is Atlanta’s largest wastewater treatment plant.

The plant receives millions of gallons of the city’s wastewater every day and is allowed to release up to 100 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Chattahoochee River.

In March 2024, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper issued a warning after a dangerous 70-mile stretch continued testing positive for high levels of E. coli.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management sent Channel 2 Action News a statement, saying that heavy rain caused some mechanical failures at the Clayton plant, which are being repaired. The agency said there has not been a sewer spill.

However, an inspection conducted by Georgia EPD revealed that the facility is in a state of disrepair, with problems at all stages of wastewater treatment and numerous safety hazards.

“We have serious concerns about the high levels of organic material and nutrients entering the river from the plant’s discharge, which violate the plant’s permit,” says Jason Ulseth, CRK’s Riverkeeper and executive director. The contaminants, including ammonia and phosphorus, contribute to low oxygen levels in the river which are detrimental to aquatic life.

“The city’s proposed corrective action plan is inadequate to ensure the plant complies with the Clean Water Act,” says Ulseth. “Disruptive events like heavy rainfall will recur in the future, and the city should take proactive measures to ensure that its facilities are effectively maintained and operated.”

The CRK said due to the ongoing violations in the discharges from the plant, they are prepared to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the city of Atlanta.

The Clean Water Act, CRK and SELC will seek an injunction to prohibit the ongoing egregious violations of the City’s wastewater permit, as well as civil penalties, attorney’s fees and costs.

