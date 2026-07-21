City of Atlanta launches ‘flexible payment plan’ option for water bills

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is launching a new ay to pay for its residential and commercial customers.

On Tuesday, city officials announced the kick-off for PromisePay, which is meant to give customers a flexible payment plan option to help them manage their water bills.

Customers who are eligible and enroll in the program can customize repayment plans in a range of two to 12 months, which the city said would let them “address their owed balances through a single, convenient payment plan.”

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Officials added that “the program is designed to give customers more control over their finances while maintaining uninterrupted water service.”

To enroll in PromisePay, all you need is to fill out the secure, online form. Atlanta officials said it only takes minutes to register.

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The flexible payment program also gives customers opportunities to make payment date changes, get short-term extensions or re-enroll in the program if they need to.

“This program reflects Mayor Dickens’ commitment to Moving Atlanta Forward by supporting our customers while maintaining the reliability of Atlanta’s water system,” Greg Eyerly, DWM Commissioner, said in a statement. “PromisePay gives customers more flexibility and greater control in managing their water bills, while helping them stay on track and avoid service disruptions.”

Customers who already have payment plans under the current watershed options will remain on those plans. Once it is complete, or canceled, they will be able to check eligibility to use PromisePay.

Payments can be made using ACH, a debit or credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

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