Overnight work continues on major Atlanta road through Thursday, will resume days later

ATLANTA — The Atlanta department of Transportation has crews performing resurfacing work on part of Howell Mill Road.

To minimize the traffic impacts of work on that busy area, ATLDOT has crews working on shift from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work started Monday night.

The department said the work area is on Howell Mill Road from Trabert Avenue NW to Huff Road NW.

ATLDOT said crews will remain active through Thursday, then resume overnight work on Sunday.

When work resumes, ATLDOT said the work will continue with temporary lane closures and traffic shifts Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete.

During construction, one lane of traffic will be open and officers and traffic flaggers will be present to help direct drivers.

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