City of Atlanta extends warrant amnesty program for those with traffic violations

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Municipal Court is extending its Warrant Amnesty Program, designed to help drivers resolve unpaid traffic fines without facing additional penalties.

The program was originally scheduled to end on April 21, but has been extended to May 30, 2025.

The city encourages the public to take advantage of the opportunity to clear their warrants for failing to appear in court.

Only failure to appear arrest warrants related to traffic offenses will be waived. People who qualify for this program will be notified by mail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If your notice contains a zero balance, you will need to appear at the court in person to resolve your case.

If you didn’t receive an amnesty notice in the mail, but think you may qualify for this program, the city says you can ask about it at court. The court will determine eligibility and provide the next steps to resolve your case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group