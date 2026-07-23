Children’s Museum of Atlanta retiring iconic ball machine

ATLANTA — An iconic exhibit that has become synonymous with the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is about to be retired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The museum’s popular Ball Machine is preparing for its final spins, and on Thursday, children had one last chance to enjoy the beloved attraction.

Little Shy Burghard summed it up in two words: “It’s fun!”

Shy and her mom, Tori, said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“This has been a really neat experience for them,” Tori said.

“How cool is this?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“It’s insanely cool!” exclaimed Karen Kelly, Director of Special Exhibits at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta.

“One time, I was standing and watching a field trip come in. These two little boys stopped, saw the Ball Machine, and went, ‘Ohhhh!’” Kelly said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The attraction is something like a 20-foot-tall Erector Set combined with oversized Tinkertoys, complete with 200 colorful plastic balls. It has been a centerpiece of the museum since it opened 23 years ago.

“I mean, it’s history,” parent Robert Harris said.

It’s part of the Harris family’s history, too. Robert and his wife, Gabrielle, said the Ball Machine was one of the first exhibits their daughter, Kennadi, played with nearly a decade ago.

“I don’t really remember, but I know I was having fun,” 10-year-old Kennadi Harris said.

Soon, however, a new kind of fun will take its place.

The Ball Machine is being retired to make way for a new exhibit, though some of its features will be incorporated into the new attraction.

“Will you miss it?” Petersen asked.

“I will miss it,” Gabrielle said.

The final opportunity to enjoy the exhibit will be during “Have a Ball Weekend” on Aug. 1 and 2.

Children who visit will receive free balls from the machine to take home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group