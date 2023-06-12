Children at YMCA summer camps to get free vision screening this summer

ATLANTA — Children at local summer camps will be getting free vision screening this summer.

The YMCA of metro Atlanta is partnering with Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation and Kia to provide the vision checks at 8 camps.

They kicked off the free screenings Thursday at the Villages at Carver YMCA in southwest Atlanta.

In Georgia, three out of 10 elementary-age kids have vision impairment.

“This is really about making sure every child has access to the necessary screenings they need if kids cant see they don’t learn to read,” President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta Lauren Koontz said.

If a child fails the vision screening, they get a referral and a voucher to get glasses and another eye check.

