‘Chief Joy Officer’ celebrates 40 years at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Chief Joy Officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) says people who are happy at work tend to be more productive, more engaged, and even healthier.

That’s why she told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson that she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, despite celebrating 40 years on the job.

“I absolutely remember my first day,” Registered Nurse Karla Mavity said.

She has kept mementos from work since she was hired as a registered nurse 40 years ago.

“I remember vividly feeling, this feels like home,” Mavity said.

When she and her husband moved to Atlanta in 1984, she first worked in the cardiac unit of what was then Eggleston Children’s Healthcare.

“One of my cardiac patients, Patrick, who is now in his 40s. His mom still sends me a National Nurse Day car every year,” she said.

But in 1998, the then separate Eggleston and Scottish Rite hospitals merged into one as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

As with any merger, employees were nervous and that’s when Mavity got tapped to help in a different way.

The newly-appointed CEO saw something in her - saw that warmth, saw that thoughtfulness and he said, ‘I’m gonna need someone like her to help bring the culture together,’” CHOA’s CAO Linda Matzigkeit said.

Matzigkeit said she did just that by starting an employee recognition program recognizing birthdays, anniversaries, and other special events.

And while a lot has changed in her 40 years, the need for a culture of community has stayed the same.

“For someone to stay at an organization for 40 years today is rare, but especially someone that has touched so many lives,” Matzigkeit said.

“It’s one of the highlights of my unexpected journey as a registered nurse,” Mavity said.

The employee recognition is not only what keeps her excited about work, but she believes it is key to keeping employees happy and healthier at work.

