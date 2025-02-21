CDC layoffs: Workers, lawmakers protest in Atlanta

Healthcare workers and lawmakers joined together Friday to protest the recent layoffs of hundreds of workers at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Trump Administration’s federal layoffs are having a big impact on the CDC, they said. People who were laid off told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that it seemed like staff dismissals were done haphazardly and put the public at risk.

In addition, it left hundreds of people unemployed who call Atlanta home.

It was a week ago that somewhere between 700 to 1,300 CDC employees were laid off in the name of government efficiency. That accounts for around 10% of the agency’s workforce.

The Trump Administration said these workers were probationary, but Channel 2 spoke to multiple employees who say they worked for years at the CDC. Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services have not provided details on where exactly the cuts have been made.

