Carter Center launches new women’s mental health campaign in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Carter Center announced the launch of a new mental health awareness campaign in the metro Atlanta area, supported by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

According to the Carter Center, the campaign will focus on encouraging women in the region who would be less likely to receive services to seek out mental health treatments.

Officials said the campaign would educate all Georgia residents about the state’s Mental Health Parity Act of 2022, which requires insurers to provide the same level of coverage for mental health as physical health.

More than 20% of adults in the United States have at least one mental health illness, according to the National Institutes of Health. The Carter Center said that research also shows Black women experience more severe and chronic mental illnesses, partly because they are less likely to seek out care.

“Georgia guarantees the right to access mental health treatment through insurance coverage, but many people are still unaware of this benefit,” Dr. Kashef Ijaz, vice president of the Carter Center’s health programs, said in a statement. “When we support all communities that are disproportionately impacted by health issues, the well-being of the whole community improves.”

The Carter Center said in a statement that the program was created with input from community leaders across Atlanta and from a variety of different background and communities.

“The public awareness campaign will be on airwaves, digital billboards, in pharmacies, and in spaces throughout Atlanta to remind and encourage all individuals to prioritize their mental well-being,” Dr. Eve Byrd, director of the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program, said. “You deserve equal care for your mind and your body, and thanks to Georgia’s 2022 Mental Health Parity Act, care for your mind should be as affordable as it is for your body with your health insurance plan.”

The campaign will start in Atlanta area markets in May and continue through mid-July on several platforms, including radio stations, Pandora and Spotify, as well as in the Atlanta Voice, at doctor’s offices and pharmacies and in public billboards and displays around Atlanta.

