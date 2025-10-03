CareSource puts $100,000 into fund supporting Georgia farmer mental health

ATLANTA — CareSource has announced a $100,000 investment to support farmer mental health in Georgia, unveiled during the Georgia National Fair on Oct. 2.

The funds will be used to expand programming through the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, Georgia Farm Bureau Networks, and the Georgia Agricultural Wellness Alliance.

Officials said the programs aim to provide peer support, youth-focused wellness pilots, and community leader training to address the unique mental health challenges faced by farmers.

“Georgia farmers feed our families and fuel the state’s economy, yet their own health and well-being are too often overlooked,” Jason Anavitarte, senior director of strategic community partnerships and account management at CareSource Georgia, said in a statement.

A recent statewide survey conducted by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center, and Mercer University School of Medicine revealed alarming statistics about farmers’ mental health.

It found that 42% of farmers reported experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past year, and more than 60% of first-generation farmers had considered suicide.

Additionally, nearly 60% of farmers reported lacking access to basic medical care, with many unable to see a psychologist either in-person or virtually. These findings have prompted a coordinated effort to build long-term support systems for farmers’ mental health.

CareSource’s investment will support several initiatives, including training hundreds of community leaders across Georgia in partnership with the Georgia Agricultural Wellness Alliance.

“The mental health challenges farmers face are real and urgent, but with partners like CareSource, we’re building a stronger safety net for Georgia’s agricultural community,” Lily Rolader Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, said.

It will also launch Georgia’s first youth-focused mental wellness training pilots in agriculture and build a stronger statewide safety net through trusted, local peer networks.

CareSource’s investment is expected to significantly enhance mental health support for farmers in Georgia, helping to reduce stigma and increase access to essential resources.

“This collaboration shows what’s possible when Georgia’s agricultural community unites around a common goal,” Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper said. “By transforming research into real world programs and infrastructure, Georgia is setting a national standard for agricultural mental health.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that farmers have the support they need to thrive amidst the pressures they face.

