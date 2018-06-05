  • Stolen car crashes onto retaining wall near Downtown Connector, police say

    By: Carl Willis

    ATLANTA - A stolen car fleeing police crashed through a fence and landed on a retaining wall along the Downtown Connector Tuesday afternoon.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows the car sitting on its side above the ramp from I-20 WB to the Downtown Connector.

    Police say officers tried to stop the SUV near Lee and White Oak Street, but the car drove off.

    Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers took off after the car.

    The car crashed shortly after and a man jumped out and ran away, according to police.

    The ramp is closed as police work to find out if anyone else is inside the car.

    Emergency vehicles are blocking part of Capitol Avenue, where the car crashed through the fence.

