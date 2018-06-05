Stolen car crashes onto retaining wall near Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - A stolen car fleeing police crashed through a fence and landed on a retaining wall along the Downtown Connector Tuesday afternoon.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows the car sitting on its side above the ramp from I-20 WB to the Downtown Connector.
Police say officers tried to stop the SUV near Lee and White Oak Street, but the car drove off.
Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers took off after the car.
Channel 2's Carl Willis is on the scene. Watch Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for LIVE updates on this developing story. For traffic updates on the road, tune into WSB Radio.
The car crashed shortly after and a man jumped out and ran away, according to police.
Emergency crews on the scene of a rollover where a car is hanging off a retaining wall. Police were in pursuit of a stolen car when the car overturned at I-20 and Capitol Ave in Downtown Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/oscvRvj4TN— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) June 5, 2018
The ramp is closed as police work to find out if anyone else is inside the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
Emergency vehicles are blocking part of Capitol Avenue, where the car crashed through the fence.
Watch LIVE video from the scene below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}