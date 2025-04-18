Can you kick it? FIFA looking for volunteers for 2025 Club World Cup in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Calling all soccer fans: FIFA is looking for volunteers to help with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

The global tournament is the largest-ever club soccer event hosted in the United States.

It starts June 14th and features dozens of matches across 12 stadiums, including six games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

FIFA says it wants passionate volunteers who love the beautiful game to be part of the festivities.

“The United States will host the 32 best clubs in the world and their fans, and our amazing volunteers will be the smiling faces that welcome them and create the joyful atmosphere that makes FIFA events so special. This will be an opportunity for them to represent their Host Cities and share their unique culture with the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The volunteers will help out at the stadiums, training sites, hotels and other places throughout the city.

Volunteer roles are still available in Atlanta and you can apply for one on FIFA’s website here.

To be eligible, you must:

have reached 18 years of age by January 1, 2025;

be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident;

have a good command of English (knowledge of additional languages is a bonus);

be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions; and

be passionate about football and teamwork and have a friendly and proactive attitude.

Here’s the match schedule for Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Monday, June 16: Chelsea vs. Club Leon (Group D)

Thursday, June 19: Inter Miami vs. FC Porto (Group A)

Sunday, June 22: Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC (Group G)

Round of 16:

June 29 (Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up)



July 1 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)

Saturday July 5: Quarter-final – TBD vs. TBD

