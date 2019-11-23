Buckhead restaurant manager pistol-whipped during robbery, police say

Four masked robbers armed with guns stormed into a Buckhead restaurant Saturday morning before pistol-whipping the manager and making off with more than $3,000 in cash, police said.
Officers responded to the armed robbery at the Velvet Taco on West Paces Ferry Road just before 4:45 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman James White said.
Employees told police four people in masks entered through a back door and ordered them to the ground.
They forced the restaurant's manager to open the safe before striking her with a gun and leaving with $3,255, authorities said.
Nobody was seriously injured in the robbery, and police have not made any arrests, White said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Atlanta police.
