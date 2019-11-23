  • Buckhead restaurant manager pistol-whipped during robbery, police say

    By: By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Four masked robbers armed with guns stormed into a Buckhead restaurant Saturday morning before pistol-whipping the manager and making off with more than $3,000 in cash, police said.

    Officers responded to the armed robbery at the Velvet Taco on West Paces Ferry Road just before 4:45 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman James White said.

    TRENDING STORIES

    Employees told police four people in masks entered through a back door and ordered them to the ground.

    They forced the restaurant's manager to open the safe before striking her with a gun and leaving with $3,255, authorities said.

    Nobody was seriously injured in the robbery, and police have not made any arrests, White said.
    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Atlanta police.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories