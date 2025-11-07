Buckhead man shot by stray bullet while watching movie on his computer

ATLANTA — A 66-year-old man in Buckhead is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet while sitting at his computer late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the man’s townhome on Margaret Mitchell Drive.

Police suspect the bullet may have been fired from Interstate 75 near Moores Mill Road, which backs up to the quiet townhome community.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden went to the man’s home on Friday, but he did not want to speak on camera. He shared a photo of his shoulder injury and damage to his window.

“One in a billion chance, and to have it happen to someone right across the street is certainly jarring,” said neighbor Andrew Steward.

The victim was watching a movie on his computer when he heard a loud bang and felt pain in his left shoulder.

Neighbors said they were surprised because the area is considered one of the safest neighborhoods in Atlanta.

“We have a community patrol we voluntarily pay for,” Steward added.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet determined the exact origin of the bullet. The victim has searched his home but has not found the bullet.

Neighbors are rallying around the victim, offering their support and well-wishes.

“Get well soon. We’re all thinking about him,” said a neighbor.

