Brad’s Coat Drive wraps up today as thousands of coats head to neighbors in need

ATLANTA — As a winter blast moves into North Georgia, another kind of warmth is spreading across metro Atlanta—one you can’t measure on a thermometer.

Today is the final day to donate new or gently used coats to Brad’s Coat Drive, an effort that has once again brought the community together to help neighbors stay warm during the coldest months of the year.

What began as a simple request from Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has grown into a massive community response, with donation bins overflowing across the metro area. Thousands of rain and winter coats have been collected at 25 drop-off locations, including WSB-TV midtown studios, Kroger stores, Berkshire Hathaway offices, Delta Community Credit Union branches, Wellstar locations and Atlanta Peach Movers headquarters.

Atlanta Peach Movers CEO Orlando Lynch and his team have played a key role in the drive, handling pickup and storage before the coats are delivered to local charities.

“We probably have another 20 boxes to pick up, so this will surpass last year,” Lynch said. “This will be a busy week.”

Inside the Atlanta Peach Movers warehouse, box after box of donated coats is being sorted, each one destined for someone in need as temperatures continue to drop across Georgia.

Channel 2 Community Affairs Director Condace Pressley is working closely with area nonprofits to make sure the donations reach the people who need them most.

“The need for coats this year is overwhelming. The need of everything for our neighbors in need this year is overwhelming,” Pressley said. “I am so thrilled that we’re going to be able to, starting next week, deliver to at least 29 nonprofit organizations—and we’ve genuinely exceeded our goal.”

In total, coats from the drive will be distributed to more than two dozen nonprofits, ensuring children and adults across the region have protection from the cold.

Brad Nitz’s Coat Drive has already surpassed expectations, but organizers say there’s still time to make a difference. Donations are being accepted through the end of the day as winter weather settles in across North Georgia.

