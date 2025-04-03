Bond granted for woman accused of making false 911 call before Young Scooter’s death

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge granted bond for a woman who police say made a false 911 call before the death of an Atlanta rapper.

Police arrested Demetria Spence on Tuesday. She had her first appearance on Wednesday in Fulton County magistrate court, where a judge granted her $7,500 surety bond.

As of Thursday morning, Fulton County jail records show that Spence has not posted bail.

Rapper Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Bailey, died Friday after investigators said he cut his leg on a piece of fence running from officers.

The officers had responded to a home on William Nye Drive after after a 911 call reported shots being fired and a woman being dragged into a home.

Officers said they never found a woman who was dragged or that any shots had been fired. They later identified Spence as the 911 caller and charged her with “transmitting false public alarm.”

A family spokesperson for Bailey’s family released the following statement.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth “Young Scooter” Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance.

Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time ,they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”

