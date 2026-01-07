‘A blessing’: 8-year-old run over by car walking and talking

ATLANTA — A young girl who was struck by a car and dragged along the pavement before Christmas is back home after spending two weeks in the hospital.

“I feel like God wasn’t ready for my baby. I feel like with all the injuries she had, It’s a blessing she’s still here. And she’s able to walk and talk.” mother Tia Lawson told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Police say the child, Kayla Frazier, and a friend, ran onto Joseph E. Boone Blvd on Dec. 19.

Investigators say a driver swerved to avoid one of the children but struck Kayla, who then went under the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the 8-year-old to the hospital to be treated for numerous critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, back injury, and ear injury, along with scrapes and bruises.

“Of course, even though we are out of the hospital, we still have a long road to recovery. But’s that expected. I’m just glad to have her home,” Lawson said.

An accident investigator ruled the driver was not at fault, and no charges were filed.

Kayla’s mother said the driver called her and apologized for what happened. Still, she believes the driver bears some responsibility for what happened.

“I forgive her. I really do forgive her, but my child got hurt at the end of the day, and I just want justice for Kayla.” said Lawson.

Regan spoke with Kayla about what she most enjoys with being home.

“What I like about being back home is being with my brothers and sisters,” she said.

Kayla is walking and talking, and while she faces months of rehabilitation, her mother says she’s expected to make a full recovery.

With all the doctor appointments, Kayla’s mom will not be able to work, which puts a financial burden on the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

