Bird e-bikes coming home to roost in new partnership with Atlanta Housing

ATLANTA — Bird scooters and e-bikes will soon be available at Atlanta housing complexes at a 50% discount, thanks to a new partnership between Bird and Atlanta Housing.

The initiative from the company and the housing organization is aimed at making transportation more affordable and accessible for residents of ten housing communities across the city.

Bird said it will also expand its fleet and construct new parking corrals to support the effort.

“It’s about connecting transportation with housing and work,” a Bird representative said, emphasizing the importance of this partnership for residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

Young football player’s spine broken in ‘egregious act’

Terri M. Lee, President and CEO of Atlanta Housing, noted, “Too often the lack of affordable transit options create barriers to employment, healthcare services, education and overall connectivity.”

The Ride to Work partnership will provide residents with half-off all rides, making it easier for them to access employment opportunities and essential services.

Bird said it plans to add to its fleet of over 2,700 vehicles in Atlanta and will introduce newly designed Bird bikes with smaller wheels and a lower center of gravity for improved stability.

An event to register residents for the program and launch workforce recruitment is scheduled for October 9th. This event will help residents enroll and start using the discounted transportation options.

A resident and mother of seven expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you Bird for seeing us, for acknowledging we exist and seeing need for more affordability and filling in the gaps.”

This partnership is expected to enhance mobility and economic opportunities for Atlanta Housing residents, with the hope that improved access to transportation will lead to greater economic mobility.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group