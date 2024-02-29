Bill to criminalize squatting passes state House making it one step closer to law

ATLANTA — The state House unanimously passed the Georgia Squatter Reform Act on Thursday, which is designed to make it clear that squatting is a crime and should not be dealt with through the traditional eviction process.

Channel 2 Action News went undercover last month for an investigation into how squatters are counting on that long, drawn-out eviction process to stay in the homes for 8-10 months while the fight plays out in civil courts.

Our undercover investigation showed how “1 Time Payment Homes” were even advertising on Instagram that they could put you in a squatter home and take advantage of squatter’s rights so you could stay there.

This legislation would change that and have police charge people criminally for trespassing. It also makes any fake lease a separate felony.

“Colleagues, House Bill 1017 sends a message to squatters you are criminals and will be treated like criminals. If you commit the crime of squatting, you will be arrested charged with a crime, prosecuted and promptly removed from the property,” state Rep. Devan Seabaugh said.

By passing on Thursday and crossing over now to the Senate, the legislation takes a big step forward. The unanimous vote makes clear it has big bipartisan support.

