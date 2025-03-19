A bill banning cell phones in school for kids in K-8 is one step closer to becoming law

ATLANTA — Cell phones can be a big distraction and that’s why some lawmakers want them to be off-limits to some Georgia students during the school day.

A bill that would ban cell phones in public schools in kindergarten through 8th grade moved one step closer to becoming law on Tuesday.

“I would definitely be for it. I think kids need to be focused on learning, not be distracted by social media,” parent Robert Stewart said.

While some people like the idea of a school cell phone ban, others see the benefits of letting students have some access to their phones.

“I like that we can know where he is,” Parent Barbara Myers said.

Myers said her 9-year-old grandson sometimes calls her during lunch to talk about plans after school.

“I think it should be limited. I think they should not be able to use them in class time,” Myers said.

RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Senate Children and Families Committee passed the Distraction-free Education Act" by a four-to one-vote.

“The data overwhelmingly shows us. And we know just really by instinct, that cell phones in classrooms are not conducive to education,” State Rep. Scott Hilton said.

The bill prohibits public school students in grades kindergarten through eight from accessing personal electronic devices during the school day. That includes smartphones, headphones, tablets and smartwatches.

School-issued electronic devices could still be used. The bill also includes exceptions for IEPs and medical plans.

“Of course there probably need to be some things in place for emergencies to make sure their parents can get in touch with them,” Stewart said.

The bill leaves that up to individual school systems.

School districts also would come up with policies on storing devices and consequences for violations.

©2025 Cox Media Group